Hill Dickinson promotes two key members of its marine team

International legal specialist Hill Dickinson is pleased to announce the promotion of two key members of its marine team, underlining the wealth of expertise within its offices around the globe.

Edward Liu and Colin Lavelle have both been promoted to Partner.

Based in Hong Kong, Edward Liu’s law practice comprises a wide range of commercial and shipping disputes’ resolution, including arbitration. He is extensively experienced in advising and handling international commercial disputes, including those relating to Belt & Road projects.

Qualified in China and the UK, and soon to be Hong Kong, Edward has considerable experience in almost all aspects of dry shipping and has also dealt with many shipbuilding cases involving Chinese shipyards. Passionate about the long-term promotion and sustainability of Hong Kong as a leading maritime centre, Edward has a long list of appointments to his name including Principal Representative of the International Chamber of Shipping (China) Liaison Office; a member of the Advisory Committee on Promotion of Arbitration and a Steering Committee member on Mediation; a co-opted member of the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board; a member of the Hong Kong Aviation Development and Three-Runway System Advisory Committee; a member of Appeal Tribunal (Housing); and an adjudicator of Registration of Persons Tribunal. He is also a visiting professor of Shanghai Maritime University School of Economics & Management.

Damien Laracy, Head of Hong Kong, said: “It is with great pleasure that we promote Edward to Partner in recognition of the tremendous work he undertakes in his specialist fields. He has brought his energy, enthusiasm and commitment to Hill Dickinson and we are delighted to have him as a member of our highly successful team in Asia.”

Liverpool-based Colin Lavelle’s extensive experience is primarily maritime-related, acting for shipping lines, ship owners, P&I Clubs, cargo interests, major ports and terminals, port and vessel agents and logistics operators. Colin advises on a wide range of matters ranging from dispute resolution and ship arrest to a broad variety of commercial maritime issues including ship sale and purchase, terminal and port operations and preparing and reviewing standard terms and conditions.

In addition to membership of the Law Society and the Liverpool Law Society, Colin is an active member of the British Ports Association, Mersey Maritime, Maritime UK, the UK Chamber of Shipping and the Propeller Club.

Tony Goldsmith, Head of Marine, said: “On behalf of all my colleagues in the Marine Group, I am delighted to welcome Colin and Edward into the partnership at Hill Dickinson.

“Colin has successfully worked to build his reputation as a maritime lawyer not only on his home turf in the North West but with clients across the UK and internationally. He has built his career at Hill Dickinson from the bottom up, establishing trusted relationships with his clients, and is an excellent example of how the firm seeks to develop, nurture and promote its future leaders from within.

“Edward’s promotion to partner follows widespread recognition of his talent and dedication in the field of maritime and related specialist areas of the law. Ranked by Lloyd’s List in its annual Top 10 Maritime Lawyers in both 2019 and 2020, his promotion to Partner adds further strength to our growing senior team in Hong Kong.

“My warmest congratulations to them both.”

Source: Hill Dickinson