Hill Dickinson strengthens team in Greece

Maritime legal specialist Hill Dickinson has strengthened its position in Greece with significant development and new appointments in Piraeus.

Responding to market support and client needs, the firm has unveiled a host of new hires throughout 2020 and 2021, including expert casualty support and a refreshed Marshall Islands and Liberian law service.

In May 2021, Kostas Karachalios joined the Piraeus office as a Senior Associate (from Stephenson Harwood, Piraeus), bringing with him 15 years of ship finance experience advising both banks and borrowers on a wide variety of shipping and ship finance transactions.

In January 2020, the Piraeus and London offices welcomed casualty specialist and partner Ian Teare. Ian joined from Wikborg Rein’s Singapore office where he had been both managing partner and led the casualty response practice for Asia. Following his return to Europe from South East Asia, Ian splits his time between both Hill Dickinson’s London and Piraeus shipping teams and provides valuable additional capacity for marine investigations and emergency casualty response for our clients in the Greek market and internationally.

In August 2020, Vanessa Tzoannos joined the Piraeus office (from Ince, Piraeus) as Of Counsel. Vanessa is the first Greek and European woman to qualify in the Marshall Islands (qualifying in 2019) and her expertise on matters relating to Marshall Islands law is widely recognised in Greece. Vanessa also advises on disputes and transactional matters applying Liberia law and is a leading specialist on economic substance regulations in both jurisdictions.

Additional hires in recent months include Maria Nomicos (from Penningtons Manches Cooper, Piraeus) in January 2020; Maria-Loukia Markantonaki (from Geronymakis & Partners Law Office, Piraeus) in March 2020; Chris Primikiris, who relocated from the firm’s London office to Piraeus in August 2020; Eleni Baxivanou, (from Daniolos Law Firm, Piraeus) in August 2020; Anastasis Voskos who joined in September 2020; Iris Vamvaka who joined in November 2020; Kleopatra Diamanti (from SACH Solicitors, London) in November 2020; Myrto Zioma who joined in December 2020; and Eleni Kachpani who joined (from Argyriadis Law Firm, Thessaloniki) in February 2021.

Combined with the promotions of Anthony Paizes to Legal Director in May 2020 in the Shipping Finance team and Alexander Freeman to Legal Director in May 2021 in the Shipping Litigation team, the depth and breadth of Hill Dickinson’s Piraeus office has developed significantly to support its loyal client base in Greece, Cyprus and the Middle East.

Jasel Chauhan, who heads the Piraeus office and the firm’s International Finance team, said: “The past year has been a turbulent period for the shipping sector – with Covid-19 and Brexit alone having had a huge impact on businesses and personal lives without exception. Investing and developing our team in Piraeus is very much thanks to the continued support of our clients and highlights our long term commitment to the Greek market through difficult times and beyond.”

Tony Goldsmith, who heads the marine business group internationally, added: “Although 2020 brought with it the tragic loss of Patrick Hawkins and the Covid-19 pandemic, the team has shown exceptional resilience and fortitude and has become stronger for it. The phenomenal growth is testament to this, and I am proud to welcome each new member to the Hill Dickinson family and look forward to working closely with them in the years to come.”

Source: Hill Dickinson