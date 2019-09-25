Hill Dickinson wins ‘Employer of the Year’ at first ever Maritime UK Awards

International maritime law firm Hill Dickinson has won the coveted ‘Employer of the Year’ award at the inaugural Maritime UK Awards in Southampton. The award, which was presented at a celebration black tie dinner on Thursday 19 September, cements an earlier Employer of the Year win for Hill Dickinson at the Mersey Maritime Industry Awards (MMIAs) held in March 2019.

Introduced in 2019, the Maritime UK awards are the first truly national maritime awards in the UK, celebrating a thriving sector worth £37.4 billion to the UK economy.

The awards ceremony was held at the Leonardo Royal Southampton Grand Harbour hotel to coincide with the Southampton International Boat Show, one of the most prestigious events in the British maritime calendar.

HR director Sarah Pickerill, who collected the Employer of the Year award on behalf of the firm, said: “Hill Dickinson has transformed the working environment for our 850 employees in recent years with the introduction of benefits that have the power to significantly enhance working life by aiming to recognise and embrace the many aspects to achieving a good work-life balance.

“We are thrilled that our progress has been recognised in this way by the judges of the Maritime UK awards. We strive to be, and continually work towards being, a first choice employer whose people at all levels are proud to work for us.”

Hill Dickinson has successfully introduced a wide range of initiatives to recognise and accommodate the needs of a modern day workforce, aiming to facilitate agile working, increase employee satisfaction and boost retention. Benefits include access to mental health advisors, agile flexible working, paid volunteering days and a ‘dress for your day’ code. The firm also recognises the value of equality, diversity and inclusion, partnering with Stonewall, the LGBT rights charity, to help ensure that it is proactively working towards more gender-balanced teams. The firm aspires to double its number of senior women by 2024.

