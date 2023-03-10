Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHIP) – Delivery of the first dual fuel, long range Newcastlemax vessel

Himalaya Shipping is pleased to announce that it has successfully taken delivery of the first of the twelve 210,000 dwt Newcastlemax newbuildings the Company has on order from New Times Shipyard. A further two vessels are expected to be delivered over the next 45 days, and another three vessels are expected to be delivered the by the end of 2023 and the remaining six vessels are expected to be delivered by the end of third quarter 2024.

The vessel (“Mount Norefjell”) will commence a two year time charter at US$30,000 per day, gross.

“We are excited to take delivery of the first vessel, marking the start of commercial operations for Himalaya Shipping. The charter illustrates the superior commercial value our ships deliver to our customers. We are thankful to the shipyard which have delivered a high-quality vessel on time, despite the difficult lock-down situation in China.” says Herman Billung, contracted CEO of Himalaya Shipping.

Source: Himalaya Shipping Ltd