Hints of Higher Russian Oil Production Could Boost Aframaxes

Russian crude oil exports are a critical piece of ton mile demand for the Aframax markets, and also contribut to Suezmax utilisation. The overall trend was for higher ton mile demand through the middle of 2017, but these numbers have fallen from their peaks, and the export volumes have fallen in the first quarter of 2018.

Most of the cuts have come from the Russian export locations in the Baltic. Only smaller ports in the Tartary Strait have seen an uptick in the first quarter of 2018, but even Pacific Basin exports are down as a whole when the lower Kozmino exports are considered. The current agreement between OPEC and Russia is to keep production levels low through the end of 2018. The recent rise in oil prices, combined with expected output drops from Venezuela and Iran may tempt market participants though. If Russia boosts its exports, it would be a much needed lifeline for Aframax utilisation.



Source: VesselsValue