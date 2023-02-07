HIP benchmarks win accolades from INSEE

Hambantota International Port (HIP) created another benchmark in cargo handling when it discharged the highest tonnage of clinker, for their client, INSEE, winning them high praise. 18,437MT was discharged per day, from MV Tai Hunter, the highest discharge rate off a clinker vessel within a 24 hour work shift. 53,841MT was discharged in total over the 3 days it took to complete the operation.

“Winning accolades from our customers is important to us, as it notches benchmarks that challenge us to keep on bettering. That is our primary goal. The “HIP Speed” mantra which was introduced last year has helped us to continue raising the bar, taking our efficiency to higher levels with the same resources we have. This comes with several different permutations and combinations that we use to get results in all aspects of our operations. Today, HIP is becoming a very attractive destination for all types of cargo because we are looking at every aspect, from health & safety, speed and accuracy in delivery, human resource management, revising our SOPs regularly and being sensitive to the volatile market dynamics. This, coupled with our location on the maritime map, makes HIP a win-win for all those who partner us,” says Johnson Liu, CEO of Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG).

Currently, HIP handles three types of dry bulk cargo i.e. clinker, gypsum, and slag for INSEE and Lanwa Cement and the port has dedicated berths for these bulk cargo operations. Apart from the speed at which they handle operations, accuracy and safety takes priority and one of the reasons for this is the high level of experience HIP demands from their crane operators. To ensure this, the port conducts competency tests on all highly trained crane operators who handle operations for them, despite their records of expertise and experience. Among the services undertaken by HIP are ship to ship, ship to shore, direct delivery, and conveyor belt operations.

Source: Hambantota International Port (HIP)