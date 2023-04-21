HIP Breaks New Ground in RO-RO Transshipment

The Hambantota International Port (HIP) handled over 900 units of the latest BMWs transshipped from the Port of Koper – Slovenia to the Port of Pyeongtaek in South Korea last week. While usual traffic for transshipment at HIP is in the East to West direction, this operation proves that there is a slow growth of RORO cargo coming in from the West and going to the East.

“The fact that these high end vehicles are now coming our way is a clear indication that HIP’s efficiency, reliability, quality of service and capacity for transshipment has now reached ‘best in the world’ standards. While it is the most convenient port of call for transshipment for both the pacific and the Indian ocean, HIP’s services are top notch.

Currently, we are pitching our expertise to Original Equipment Manufacturers of electric vehicles,” says Tissa Wickramasinghe; the Chief Operating Officer, Hambantota International Port Group (Pvt) Limited.

Last year HIP benchmarked over 500,000 units of vehicles moving mostly from manufacturers in the East transshipping to the West. As of mid-April this year, the port has already transshipped over 200,000 units of vehicles. The Hambantota International Port is certain it will top last year’s transshipment figures by the end of 2023.

Source: Hambantota International Port (HIP)