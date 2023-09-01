HJ Shipbuilding & Construction Names Two 5,500 TEU Container Ships

On Aug. 30, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction announced the naming ceremony for two 5,500 TEU container ships at its Yeongdo shipyard in Busan. Commissioned by a European shipowner, these vessels are named “Zim Danube” and “Zim Ganges.”

These ships are two of the four eco-friendly container ships ordered after HJ Shipbuilding & Construction’s major shareholder change in August 2021, marking its first such order in six years. With a contract valued at 270 million dollars, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction has announced its re-entry into the market and has so far received orders for 10 eco-friendly container ships ranging from 5,500 to 9,000 TEU.

In February of this year, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction sealed a construction contract worth 316.7 billion won with HMM for two 9,000 TEU methanol-powered container ships, showcasing its competitiveness in the eco-friendly container ship sector. Methanol-powered ships emit 25% less carbon than conventional Bunker C oil, 80% less nitrogen oxide, and 99% less sulfur oxide.

In the specialized ship sector, they’ve secured orders for high-speed navy landing ships, next-generation speedboats, Dokdo ship performance improvement projects, Joint Logistics Over The Shore items, and 3,000-ton patrol ships for the coast guard.

Source: Business Korea