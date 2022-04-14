HJ Shipbuilding succeeds in developing a 7700TEU class container ship powered by LNG dual fuel

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) announced today that it has obtained an Approval in Principal from LR Register of the UK for a 7,700 TEU class container ship propelled by LNG dual fuel.

The 7,000TEU class container ship is a ship that has been steadily increasing in demand in the global shipping industry since last year, and is also HJSC’s flagship ship type.

The two companies signed an MOU in November 2021, and HJSC is in charge of the design of the LNG-fueled container ship, and LR is in charge of review and approval of the design drawings, thereby carrying out joint development projects.

This 7,700TEU container ship has a total length of 272m and a speed of 22 knots, and has secured high fuel efficiency by applying the latest linear technology.

This container ship is characterized by maximizing the container loading capacity by securing a storage capacity of 6,000㎥ by applying the GTT Mark III membrane tank to its fuel tank.

Through this approval, HJSC has secured high-efficiency and eco-friendly shipbuilding technology that can respond to IMO’s environmental regulations and various needs of shipowners and respond immediately to rapidly changing market demands.

“As carbon neutrality is emerging as a hot topic in the shipping and shipbuilding industries, the demand for eco-friendly alternative fuel propulsion ships will further expand in the mid- to long-term,” said an HJSC official. “HJSC will continue to secure a differentiated competitive advantage through research and development of core technologies for various eco-friendly fuel-powered ships.”

Source: Korea It Times