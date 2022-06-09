HJSC receives LR AiP for 7,700 TEU LNG-fuelled container ship

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to HJ Shipbuilding and Construction Co. Ltd (HJSC) – formerly Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction – for its 7,700 TEU LNG-fuelled container ship.

This important step follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Joint Development Project (JDP) agreement between the two companies signed on 24 November 2021.

Under the MOU, HJSC has delivered the concept and the design of the vessel, with LR reviewing and approving the design drawings, in accordance with LR Class Rules and Regulations.

The 272-metre container ship will be equipped with LNG propulsion and a 6,000 m3 GTT Mark III membrane type tank, enabling it to reach a 22-knot maximum speed. Furthermore, the design of the LNG storage tank has been optimised to minimise the impact on cargo capacity, with the tank being located below accommodation. The LNG tank structure was also verified according to LR’s gas-fuel rules, as well as the revised IGF code.

Lloyd’s Register North-East Asia Area Manager, Sung-Gu Park said:

“LR is focused on innovating to improve efficiency and safety. We are delighted to have reached another important stage in our collaboration with HJSC on this key project. There are many applications of LNG technologies in shipbuilding, on different types of vessels, and LR is keen to enhance competencies.”

HJSC, Marketing Director, Young-Joon Jean said:

“This is a great milestone JDP for HJSC as we are gearing up for the first-ever LNG fuelled containership new construction project. the AIP will no doubt facilitate HJSC to demonstrate its capability as a full-fledged future ship provider and resume the fame of the containership new build. The collaboration with LR would also imply the design integrity and advanced technology to resonate market presence together with such a best-seller design which is also scalable towards market demand.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register