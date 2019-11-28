HKEX Signs Mou With Shanghai Shipping Exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) was pleased to announce yesterday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Shanghai Shipping Exchange in Shanghai for mutual cooperation in financial and shipping markets, and to promote the international development of Mainland China’s shipping indices.

Under the terms of the MOU, the exchanges will cooperate in areas including market research and promotion, product development and training, with the aim of promoting the business development of the Mainland’s shipping indices.

The MOU was signed by Dennis Zhang, Head of Commodities Development at HKEX, and Yao Weifu, Vice President at Shanghai Shipping Exchange. HKEX Head of Market Development Li Gang and Shanghai Shipping Exchange Chief Executive Zhang Ye witnessed the signing.



Source: HKEX