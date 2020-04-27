HMM Algeciras Joins Panama’s Fleet Of World’s Largest Vessels

The HMM ALGECIRAS, the world’s largest containership launched April 23, 2020 during a ceremony presided by South Korea President Moon Jae-In and many South Korean dignitaries, is registered in Panama. She is joining the fleet of 18 Panama-flagged amongst the 24 biggest vessels in the world; list established at February 19, 2020 by IHS Markit. The first eleven largest container vessels in the world are also flagged in Panama and HMM Algeciras will top the list.

The 23,964 teu HMM Algeciras was named at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) yard in Okpo, Geoje.



The HMM Algeciras will be deployed on THE ALLIANCE’s Far East Europe 4 (FE4) service connecting Asia and North Europe.

“It is an honor for the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) and the Panama Ship Registry to have been chosen by HMM to fly the flag of Panama which adds an important milestone in our history of registration of large box ships,” said AMP Administrator and Minister of Maritime Affairs, Noriel Arauz.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority