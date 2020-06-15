HMM Algeciras: World’s biggest container ship arrives in Essex

The world’s largest container ship has completed its maiden voyage, arriving in Essex.

HMM Algeciras docked in Thurrock after travelling from China via South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

Preparations to welcome the ship, which is 1,312ft (400m) long and 200ft (61m) wide, started more than six months ago.

Peter Livey, managing director for Britain at HMM – the company that owns the vessel – said its arrival in the UK was a “major milestone”.

“Ships of this size give us the capacity and flexibility to get our customers’ goods to the right place at the right time,” he said.

In order to ensure the vessel could dock safely at DP World London Gateway in Thurrock, its arrival was modelled on a simulator.

The ship will unload a variety of goods before carrying UK exports back to China via Singapore.

Source: BBC