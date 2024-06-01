HMM, Avikus and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Partner to Validate Fuel-Saving Autonomous Navigation Technology

HMM, South Korea’s largest shipping company, has teamed up with Avikus, a subsidiary of HD Hyundai specializing in autonomous navigation solutions, to implement and verify the fuel-saving effects of Avikus’s ‘HiNAS Control’ autonomous navigation solution.

In a move towards operating an eco-friendly fleet, HMM will install HiNAS Control on two vessels—a 16K-class container ship and a 300K VLCC vessel—and will collaborate with the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a leading classification society, to verify its effectiveness.

Earlier this year, Avikus reported a fuel-saving effect of over 10% on a VLOC vessel using its autonomous navigation solution. By extending the application of HiNAS Control to other vessel types, Avikus aims to validate these impressive results further.

This collaboration not only underscores the potential of autonomous navigation technology to achieve significant fuel savings but also highlights its role in supporting the global goal of ‘2050 NET ZERO’ by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Looking ahead, HMM and Avikus are considering expanding the application of HiNAS Control to additional vessels if the fuel-saving effects are confirmed through this initiative, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient maritime industry.

Source: Avikus