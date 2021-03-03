HMM Building Up Bulk Business to Boost Profitability

HMM is moving to expand its bulk ship business, which is not its core business, in a bid to secure a stable source of sales.

The shipping company has recently inked a long-term oil transportation contract worth 630 billion won with GS Caltex for 10 years. The shipping company will lease three VLCCs from GS Energy, the interim holding company of GS Caltex, for 10 years from 2022 to transport crude oil from the Middle East to Korea. The VLCCs are under construction by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

HMM relies on the container ship business for 90 percent of its sales, with the bulk carrier business accounting for the remaining 10 percent. Yet it has decided to foster the bulk carrier business as the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) has been on the rise since 2020, suggesting that a boom is coming for the bulk segment. The shipper aims to improve its profitability through diversifying its business portfolio.

Some analysts say that it is a move to prepare for the sale of HMM. HMM is on track to management normalization after passing through a long tunnel of recession. It posted an operating profit of nearly one trillion won in 2020. For Korea Development Bank, the largest shareholder of HMM, it is the right time to put the shipping company up for sale.

