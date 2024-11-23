HMM introduces S.Korea’s first LNG-powered vessels

South Korea’s HMM Co. said on Friday that it will introduce two 7,700 TEU (1 TEU equals one 20-foot container) container ships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This marks the first time a domestic shipping company has adopted LNG-powered container ships, a more eco-friendly fuel.

The LNG-powered vessels, HMM Ocean and HMM Sky,- were named during a ceremony at HJ Shipbuilding & Construction Co. in Busan and are set to begin operations in January next year.

The ships were ordered by Greek shipowner Navios from the Korean shipyard HJ S&C.

HMM will operate these vessels under a long-term charter of up to 14 years. Starting in January, they will be deployed on HMM’s exclusive route connecting the Mediterranean and East Asia.

LNG is gaining attention in the shipping industry as a low-carbon fuel.

LNG-powered ships are known to reduce carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions by 30% and 85%, respectively, while cutting sulfur oxides and particulate matter by 99%.

Source: The Korea Economic Daily