HMM: Next Is Europe

1Q21 operating profit in line at KRW1tr (+79.8% QoQ)

HMM posted operating profit of KRW1tr (+79.8% QoQ) on sales of KRW2.4tr (+21.0% QoQ) for 1Q21, meeting the consensus estimate of KRW964.5bn. On the non-operating side, the company booked a KRW875.9bn loss on valuation of derivatives related to its 190th series convertible bonds due to the share price rally (+107.9% QoQ).

Container freight rates increased 40% QoQ in 1Q with the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) up 48.5% QoQ on average. HMM’s containership fleet expanded to 735,000 TEU (+4.6% QoQ) on the addition of two 15,300 TEU vessels delivered from Hyundai Heavy Industries. The quarterly average number of sailings fell to 1.5 (-16.3% QoQ) due to delays in loading/unloading at European and US ports. Despite a 25.6% QoQ increase in bunker fuel prices, fuel costs rose only 21.4% QoQ as cargo volumes declined (-12.5% QoQ) on fewer sailings. Sales from the European region soared 84.9% QoQ, driven by the recovery of consumption in Europe and freight rate hikes for European routes (SCFI +96.0% QoQ) in the aftermath of the Suez Canal obstruction.

Continuing rise in cargo volumes; port congestion to ease gradually

With the US set to reach COVID-19 herd immunity in July, the pace of growth in durable goods consumption that started in 2H20 should slow down. We expect global cargo volumes to continue growing in the 6% range this year, backed by the upturn in consumption in Europe and Asia.

The outlook for the SCFI hinges on the easing of port congestion. US ports have seen handling volumes increase since March with widespread vaccination. The number of containers at ports is confirmed to have declined this week. The problem is Europe, which has containers piling up at ports due to the recovery in consumption and the Suez Canal blockage. We project freight rates to fall at a slower-than-anticipated pace until the year’s end.

Retain HOLD rating

We retain our HOLD rating on HMM. Assuming a gradual drop in the SCFI throughout the year, we estimate 2021EPS at KRW4,965 (CBs/BWs reflected, excluding valuation loss on derivatives). PER comes to 8.8x, vs. global peers’ average PER of 5.8x. PER stands at 3.5x when factoring out CBs/BWs (190th issuance reflected). If HMM’s share price climbs to the global peer levels, the market cap gap with Hapag-Lloyd (43.4% higher profit based on 2021F, 3.4 times bigger fleet) may narrow to 21.8%.

