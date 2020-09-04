HMM Q3 earnings outlook brighter amid surging freight rates

South Korea’s leading container carrier HMM Co. is expected to extend earnings growth in the third quarter thanks to surging freight rates.

The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI), widely cited metric on market freight quotations, is on a bull run, with its comprehensive index reaching 1,263.23 as of August 28 after five straight weeks of rises. The SCFI soared 54.4 percent to the highest in eight years from the low at the end of April, according to industry sources on Wednesday,

Container freight rates from Asia to the U.S. west coast rose to $3,639 per forty-foot equivalent unit (FEU), the highest since related data started compiling in October 2009. Compared to the beginning of the year, the rates surged 156 percent. Rates to the U.S. east coast also jumped to $4,207 per FEU on rising demand for cargo shipping.

Shippers have hiked global shipping charges to offset the decline in worldwide shipping volume due to COVID-19 pandemic. Shipping demand started surging in May with the federal and regional governments’ massive purchases of face masks and medical kits, rising purchases on e-commerce from pandemic-driven lockdowns and telecommuting.

HMM last month deployed one of its 4,600 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container vessels for Southeast Asian route to the route between Busan and Los Angeles as part of efforts to meet the robust demand.

“With the U.S. pandemic relief fund handed out, shipping demand for daily necessities, interior goods and small home appliances is fast growing. The additional deploy also was in response to requests from electronics makers,” said a HMM official.

Increasing orders are brightening up its earnings outlook as North America is the biggest revenue source to HMM, responsible for 35.5 percent of its total revenue in the first half. Europe accounted for 15.7 percent, and Asia including India and the Middle East 25.3 percent.

Shipping rates to other markets also are getting higher. Rates to Europe hit over $1,000 per TEU recently from $700-$800 in the second quarter, and those to the Middle East exceeded $800 per TEU from $400 in April.

HMM returned to profit in the second quarter, its first quarterly profit in 21 quarters, thanks to improved efficiency with the deployment of a 24,000-TEU super-large container vessel to its route.

Other global shippers now are planning to ramp up their cargo handling capacity. Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC) recently announced to expand its shipping service to North America.

HMM shares rose 2.593 percent to finish at 6,330 won on Thursday.

Source: Pulse