Höegh Autoliners ASA – Exercise of option to purchase Höegh Copenhagen

Höegh Autoliners ASA has declared an option to purchase the leased vessel Höegh Copenhagen (IMO 9420057) for a purchase price of USD 36.5 million from its Owner. The average market value of the vessel was USD 79 million by the end of 2024. The Company plans to finance the vessel by drawing on existing credit facilities.

Höegh Copenhagen was built by Höegh Autoliners at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (“DSME”) in 2010 and has a capacity of 7,850 CEU. The vessel is recognized as one of the core vessels in our fleet and will continue to be a part of Höegh Autoliners’ deep-sea network upon transfer of ownership in August 2025.

Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, comments: “The purchase of Höegh Copenhagen will realize value gains from taking direct ownership to a leased vessel. With this purchase the company has exercised eight purchase options in three years. Each of these transactions have reduced our capacity cost and strengthened our balance sheet. They are all included in an attractive and accretive financing structure with our core banks.”

Source: Höegh Autoliners ASA