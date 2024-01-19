Höegh Autoliners signs long term contract with major East Asian car producer

Höegh Autoliners ASA has signed a new contract with a major East Asian car producer for the transport of cars, mainly electronic vehicles (EVs), from Asia to Europe. The contract is valid for shipments until the end of 2028.

Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, comments: “We are happy to be chosen as the preferred shipping partner for another world-leading car producer. We take pride in the trust given to us for bringing their prestigious brands to their end users in Europe in the upcoming years. The trade from East Asia to Europe is one of our core trades where we are offering our customers quality transport with high frequency and competitive transit times. Höegh Autoliners have taken a leading role in the deep-sea car transportation industry in terms of reducing our own, and our customers’ carbon footprint. From the second half of this year, we will provide our customers with the opportunity to transport their cargo on our flagship Aurora-class newbuilds, being the largest and most carbon-efficient car carriers in the industry. This offering embodies our commitment to delivering unparalleled service while at the same time being a frontrunner for sustainable shipping”.

This announcement is part of our effort to increase transparency through a practice of disclosing a monthly trading update and new contracts with mutual rate and volume commitments exceeding a total value of USD 100 million.

Source: Höegh Autoliners ASA