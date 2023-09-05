Höegh LNG and Aker BP Form Strategic Partnership for Carbon Transport and Storage Solutions

Höegh LNG and Aker BP have entered a strategic partnership to develop a fully comprehensive carbon transport and storage offering for industrial CO2 emitters in Northern Europe. The agreement combines the companies’ respective strengths, expertise, and technologies to establish a strong value chain for CCS on the Norwegian Continental Shelf that includes gathering, transporting and securely injecting CO2 for permanent storage in subsea reservoirs.

“Höegh LNG welcomes the opportunity to join forces with Aker BP and deliver a large scale, one-stop shop CCS value chain to industrial emitters before 2030. Together we will provide market-leading solutions for decarbonizing at a low unit cost, contributing to the energy transition in Europe,” said Erik Nyheim, CEO of Höegh LNG.

“We expect CCS to play a key role in the transition to a low-carbon energy future. This partnership reflects our ambition to advancing CCS solutions by combining Aker BP’s strengths in subsurface understanding and large-scale project development with Höegh LNG’s technical expertise in the LNG sector,” said Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP.

The collaboration encompasses: