Höegh LNG: Changes To Management

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (the “company”) refers to the press release issued by Höegh LNG Partners LP (“HMLP”) regarding changes to its CEO/CFO position and the composition of its board of directors dated 14 September 2018 and announces the following changes to the group executive team of Höegh LNG AS, the management services company that provides services to Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiaries (“Höegh LNG”):

-Steffen Føreid, the current Chief Financial Officer of Höegh LNG will take on the role as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of HMLP. The search to employ the new Chief Financial Officer of Höegh LNG is in process and Steffen Føreid will retain the formal role until his replacement is in place

-Richard Tyrrell, the current Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of HMLP will take on the role as Chief Development Officer of Höegh LNG

-Ragnar Wisløff, the current Chief Development Officer of Höegh LNG will take on the role as Head of Change and Transformation in Höegh LNG

-Camilla Nyhus-Møller has been promoted from SVP Legal & Compliance to Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Following the above changes, the group executive team will comprise of the following members as of 14 September 2018:

-Sveinung J. S. Støhle, President & CEO

-Steffen Føreid, Chief Financial Officer (interim)

-Richard Tyrrell, Chief Development Officer

-Øivin Iversen, Chief Technical Officer

-Vegard Hellekleiv, Chief Operations Officer

-Tom Solberg, Chief of Staff

-Camilla Nyhus-Møller, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

-Ragnar Wisløff, Head of Change and Transformation

Sveinung J. S. Støhle, President & CEO, said in a comment: “I am pleased to announce the new composition of the group executive team of Höegh LNG which is part of the group’s long-term development strategy. I would like to thank Steffen Føreid and Ragnar Wisløff for their service in previous roles, welcome them to their new roles, welcome Camilla Nyhus-Møller on her elevation to the group executive team and further welcome Richard Tyrrell from Höegh LNG Partners. Höegh LNG is the leading provider of floating LNG services and the new team further strengthens the group and positions it for the exciting opportunities on offer in the LNG market.”

Source: Höegh LNG