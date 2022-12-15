Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Hoegh LNG: execution of binding time charter contract for Höegh Esperanza with the federal government of Germany

Hoegh LNG: execution of binding time charter contract for Höegh Esperanza with the federal government of Germany

in International Shipping News 15/12/2022

With referance to the stock exchange notice dated 5 May 2022 Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (“Höegh LNG”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding 10-year Time Charter Contract with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (the “Charterer”). Höegh Esperanza is allocated to the contract. The vessel will be located in Wilhelmshaven and operated by Uniper acting as agent on behalf of the Charterer.

President & CEO of Höegh LNG, Erik Nyheim, commented: “We are very pleased and honored to be signing the Time Charter Contract with the Federal Government of Germany, and look forward to working in close collaboration with Uniper in Wilhelmshaven.”
Source: Höegh LNG

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software