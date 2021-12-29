Höegh LNG: FSRU Charter With Terminal De Regaseificação De Gnl De São Paulo S.A., Brazil

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (“Höegh LNG”) is pleased to announce that it has completed and signed all documentation for a 10-year FSRU charter with Terminal de Regaseificação de GNL de São Paulo S.A. (“TSRP”). This concludes the agreements for the binding Heads-of-Agreement listed as a subsequent event in the interim results for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

TSRP is a subsidiary of Compass Gás & Energia, a Cosan Group company, that through its distribution company, Comgás, is Brazil’s largest gas distributor. The Höegh Gannet is assigned to the charter and operations are expected to start in late 2022 or early 2023.

Source: Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd.