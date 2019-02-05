Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

The stock has a market cap of $583.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 58.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 15.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 32.9% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 213.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

