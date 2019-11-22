Höegh LNG Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Höegh LNG Partners LP reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights

• Reported total time charter revenues of $37.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $37.3 million of time charter revenues for the third quarter of 2018

• Generated operating income of $23.4 million, net income of $13.7 million and limited partners’ interest in net income of $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of $28.7 million, net income of $19.9 million and limited partners’ interest in net income of $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2018

• Operating income, net income and limited partners’ interest in net income were impacted by unrealized losses on derivative instruments for the third quarter of 2019 compared with unrealized gains on derivative instruments for the third quarter of 2018 mainly on the Partnership’s share of equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures

• Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments for the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 impacting the equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures, operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 would have been $25.6 million, an increase of $0.1 million from $25.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018

• Generated Segment EBITDA1 of $36.4 million for each of the third quarter of 2019 and 2018

• On November 14, 2019, paid a $0.44 per unit distribution on the common units with respect to the third quarter of 2019, equivalent to $1.76 per unit on an annualized basis

• On November 15, 2019, paid a $0.546875 per unit distribution on the Series A preferred units for the period commencing on August 15, 2019 to November 14, 2019, equivalent to $2.1875 per unit on an annualized basis

Steffen Føreid, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer stated: “Höegh LNG Partners’ assets all performed according to contract and at 100% availability in the quarter, underpinning the partnership’s well-supported distribution. Driven by environmental and cost arguments, demand for FSRU services continues to be strong, enabling importing countries to access global LNG markets in a cost effective and quick manner. With an established platform of long-term contracts, Höegh LNG Partners is well positioned to maintain its leadership position in the FSRU sector as growth opportunities crystalize.”

1 Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by investors to measure financial and operating performance. Please see Appendix A for a reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Results Overview

Effective January 1, 2019, the Partnership adopted the new accounting standard, Leases, which did not change the timing or amount of revenue recognized for the Partnership.

The Partnership reported net income of $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $6.2 million from net income of $19.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was significantly impacted by unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments mainly on the Partnership’s share of equity in earnings of joint ventures.

Excluding the impact of all of the unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 would have been $15.9 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from $16.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives, the decrease for the three months ended September 30, 2019 is primarily due to slightly lower time charter revenue and higher vessel operating expenses due to increased maintenance procedures, which were largely offset by higher underlying results from equity in earnings of joint ventures. These items were also the main drivers for the lower limited partners’ interest in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Preferred unitholders’ interest in net income was $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $0.2 million from $3.3 million due to additional preferred units issued as part of the at-the-market offering program (“ATM program”). Limited partners’ interest in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $10.2 million, a decrease of $6.4 million from limited partners’ interest in net income of $16.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Excluding all of the unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, limited partners’ interest in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 would have been $12.5 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from $12.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

The PGN FSRU Lampung, the Höegh Gallant and the Höegh Grace were on-hire for the entire third quarter of 2019. During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Höegh Grace incurred one day of off-hire.

Equity in earnings of joint ventures was $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $4.0 million from equity in earnings of joint ventures of $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The joint ventures own the Neptune and the Cape Ann. Unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments in the joint ventures significantly impacted the equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. The joint ventures do not apply hedge accounting for interest rate swaps and all changes in fair value are included in equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the equity in earnings of joint ventures would have been $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.4 million compared to equity in earnings of $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Excluding the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, the increase was mainly due to higher time charter revenues related to the reimbursement of maintenance and project costs and a reduction in vessel operating expenses related to maintenance for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $23.4 million, a decrease of $5.3 million from $28.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 impacting the equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures, operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 would have been $25.6 million, an increase of $0.1 million from $25.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Segment EBITDA1 was $36.4 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Financing and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $32.2 million. Current restricted cash for operating obligations of the PGN FSRU Lampung was $8.0 million and long-term restricted cash required under the Lampung facility was $12.7 million as of September 30, 2019. As of November 21, 2019, the Partnership had undrawn balances of $76.2 million and $14.7 million on the $85 million revolving credit facility and $63 million revolving credit facility, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Partnership made quarterly repayments of $4.8 million on the Lampung facility and $6.4 million on the $385 million facility. In addition, the Partnership drew $48.3 million on the $63 million revolving credit facility and repaid $34.0 million on the $85 million revolving credit facility.

The Partnership’s book value and outstanding principal of total long-term debt was $476.3 million and $486.1 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2019, including the Lampung and the $385 million facilities (including the associated $63 million revolving credit facility) and the $85 million revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2019, the Partnership’s total current liabilities exceeded total current assets by $4.7 million. This is partly a result of the current portion of long-term debt of $44.7 million being classified as current while restricted cash of $12.7 million associated with the Lampung facility is classified as long-term. The current portion of long-term debt reflects principal payments for the next twelve months which will be funded, for the most part, by future cash flows from operations. The Partnership does not intend to maintain a cash balance to fund the next twelve months’ net liabilities.

The Partnership believes its cash flows from operations will be sufficient to meet its debt amortization and working capital needs for operations. In addition, the Partnership requires liquidity to pay distributions to its unitholders. The undrawn balances on the $85 million revolving credit facility to Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (“Höegh LNG”) and the $63 million revolving credit facility provide sources of liquidity reserves to supplement funding of its distributions and other general liquidity needs. In addition, liquidity can also be supplemented, from time to time, by net proceeds of the ATM program, depending on the market conditions. The Partnership believes its current resources, including the undrawn balances under the $85 million revolving credit facility and the $63 million revolving credit facility, are sufficient to meet the Partnership’s working capital requirements for its business for the next twelve months.

As of September 30, 2019, the Partnership did not have material commitments for capital expenditures for its current business. However, the Partnership’s Indonesian subsidiary has a potential property tax exposure under a pending examination by the Indonesian tax authorities. The exposure for the five year period is estimated to be approximately $4 million in aggregate. Should the property tax be assessed for the period from 2015-2019, the property tax and penalties would be required to be paid pending an appeal process. The Partnership expects that the payment would be funded from cash flows from operations and may impact the non-GAAP measure, distributable cash flow. For the joint ventures, the Neptune had an on-the water survey during the third quarter of 2019. Additional expenses and capital expenditures will be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019 for the deliveries of certain equipment and t spare parts to replace those used in the drydock. The majority of these expenditures are expected to be compensated by the charterer. The joint ventures have a probable liability for a boil-off claim under the time charters. The Partnership’s 50% share of the accrual was approximately $11.9 million as of September 30, 2019. The joint ventures will continue to monitor this issue and adjust accruals, as might be required, based upon additional information and further developments. The claim may be resolved through negotiation or arbitration. After the partial determination of the arbitration, the parties have initiated discussions with the objective of reaching a negotiated solution. To the extent that excess boil-off claims result in a settlement, the Partnership would be indemnified by Höegh LNG for its share of the cash impact of any settlement. However, other concessions, if any, would not be expected to be indemnified.

As of September 30, 2019, the Partnership had outstanding interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $374.7 million to hedge against the interest rate risks of its long-term debt under the Lampung and the $385 million facilities. The Partnership applies hedge accounting for derivative instruments related to those facilities. The Partnership receives interest based on three month US dollar LIBOR and pays a fixed rate of 2.8% for the Lampung facility. The Partnership receives interest based on the three month US dollar LIBOR and pays a fixed rate of an average of approximately 2.8% for the $385 million facility. The carrying value of the liability for derivative instruments was a net liability of $18.5 million as of September 30, 2019. The Partnership adopted the revised guidance for Derivatives and Hedging, Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities on January 1, 2019 on a prospective basis. Amortization amounts reclassified or recorded to earnings for the Partnership’s interest rate swaps for the three months ended September 30, 2019 are presented as a component of interest expense compared with the presentation in previous periods in the gain (loss) on derivatives instruments line item in the consolidated statements of income.

The Partnership’s share of the joint ventures is accounted for using the equity method. As a result, the Partnership’s share of the joint ventures’ cash, restricted cash, outstanding debt, interest rate swaps and other balance sheet items are reflected net on the line “accumulated losses in joint ventures” on the consolidated balance sheet and are not included in the balance sheet figures disclosed above.

On August 12, 2019, the Partnership drew $48.3 million on the $63 million revolving credit facility under the $385 million facility. On August 13, 2019, the Partnership repaid $34.0 million on the $85 million revolving credit facility.

On August 14, 2019, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $15.0 million, or $0.44 per common and subordinated unit, with respect to the second quarter of 2019.

On August 15, 2019, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $3.4 million, or $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit, for the period commencing on May 15, 2019 to August 14, 2019.

On November 14, 2019, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $15.0 million, or $0.44 per common unit, with respect to the third quarter of 2019.

On November 15, 2019, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $3.6 million, or $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit, for the period commencing on August 15, 2019 to November 14, 2019.

Outlook

A subsidiary of the Partnership, as the owner of the Höegh Gallant, has a lease and maintenance agreement with EgyptCo until April 2020. To date, the Partnership has not entered a new contract for the Höegh Gallant from April 2020. Pursuant to an option agreement, the Partnership has the right to cause Höegh LNG to charter the Höegh Gallant from the expiration or termination of the EgyptCo charter until July 2025, at a rate equal to 90% of the rate payable pursuant to the current charter with EgyptCo, plus any incremental taxes or operating expenses as a result of the new charter. Höegh LNG’s ability to make payments to the Partnership with respect to an exercise of the option by the Partnership may be affected by events beyond either of the control of Höegh LNG or the Partnership, including opportunities to obtain new employment for the vessel, prevailing economic, financial and industry conditions. If market or other economic conditions deteriorate, Höegh LNG’s ability to meet its obligations to the Partnership may be impaired. If Höegh LNG is unable to meet its obligations to the Partnership for the option, the Partnership’s financial condition, results of operations and ability to make cash distributions to unitholders could be materially adversely affected.

A Joint Development Agreement (“JDA”) was signed by Höegh LNG, our charterer; Sociedad Portuaria El Cayao S.A. E.S.P. (“SPEC”), and Calamari LNG S.A. E.S.P. and Avenir LNG Limited, a related part of Höegh LNG. Under the JDA, the parties will explore providing additional LNG services to be offered by SPEC from its Colombia´s LNG Import Terminal in Cartagena, Colombia. The additional services which are planned to be provided directly from the Höegh Grace, include gas up or cool down services for LNG cargos on conventional LNG carriers and reloading of small LNG cargoes for onward distribution throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The JDA would require an amendment to the time charter contract with SPEC for the Höegh Grace to provide for the additional service offering. There is expected to be additional compensation for certain of the services of a marginal nature with no material impact to the results of operations.

Pursuant to the omnibus agreement that the Partnership entered into with Höegh LNG at the time of the initial public offering, Höegh LNG is obligated to offer to the Partnership any floating storage and regasification unit (“FSRU”) or LNG carrier operating under a charter of five or more years.

Höegh LNG is actively pursuing the following projects that are subject to a number of conditions, outside its control, impacting the timing and the ability of such projects to go forward. The Partnership may have the opportunity in the future to acquire the FSRUs listed below, when operating under a charter of five years or more, if one of the following projects is fulfilled:

• On December 21, 2018, Höegh LNG announced that it had entered a contract with AGL Shipping Pty Ltd. (“AGL”), a subsidiary of AGL Energy Ltd., to provide an FSRU to service AGL’s proposed import facility in Victoria, Australia. The contract is for a period of 10 years and is subject to AGL’s final investment decision by the board of directors of AGL Energy Ltd. for the project and obtaining necessary regulatory and environmental approvals.

• Höegh LNG has also won exclusivity to provide an FSRU for potential projects for Australian Industrial Energy (“AIE”) at Port Kembla, Australia and for another company in the Asian market. Both projects are dependent on a variety of regulatory approvals or permits as well as final investment decisions.

Höegh LNG has four operating FSRUs, the Höegh Giant (HHI Hull No. 2552), delivered from the shipyard on April 27, 2017, the Höegh Esperanza (HHI Hull No. 2865), delivered from the shipyard on April 5, 2018, Höegh Gannet (HHI Hull No. 2909), delivered from the shipyard on December 6, 2018, and the Höegh Galleon (SHI Hull No. 2220), delivered from the shipyard on August 27, 2019. The Höegh Giant is operating on a three-year contract that commenced on February 7, 2018 with Gas Natural SGD, SA (“Gas Natural Fenosa”). The

Höegh Esperanza is operating on a three-year contract that commenced on June 7, 2018 with CNOOC Gas & Power Trading and Marketing Ltd. (“CNOOC”) which has an option for a one-year extension. The Höegh Gannet serves on a 15 month LNGC contract with Naturgy. The Höegh Galleon operates on an interim LNGC contract with Cheniere Marketing International LLP (“Cheniere”) that commenced in September 2019.

Pursuant to the terms of the omnibus agreement, the Partnership will have the right to purchase the Höegh Giant, the Höegh Esperanza, the Höegh Gannet and the Höegh Galleon following acceptance by the respective charterer of the related FSRU under a contract of five years or more, subject to reaching an agreement with Höegh LNG regarding the purchase price.

There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire any vessels from Höegh LNG or of the terms upon which any such acquisition may be made.

Source: Hoegh LNG Partners