Hoegh LNG Partners LP Reports Increased Operating Income for the First Quarter

Höegh LNG Partners LP yesterday reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Highlights

Reported total time charter revenues of $34.9 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $35.1 million of time charter revenues for the first quarter of 2017

Generated operating income of $30.5 million and net income of $21.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to operating income of $25.7 million and net income of $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2017; operating income and net income were impacted by unrealized gains on derivative instruments on the Partnership’s share of equity in earnings of joint ventures for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017

Excluding the impact of the unrealized gains on derivative instruments for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017 impacting the equity in earnings of joint ventures, operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 would have been $23.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million from $23.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017

Generated Segment EBITDA 1 of $34.9 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2017

On January 26, 2018, commenced an “at-the-market” common and preferred unit offering program (“ATM program”) for up to $120 million aggregate offering of common units and 8.75% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred units (“Series A preferred units”)

On May 15, 2018, paid a $0.44 per unit distribution on common and subordinated units with respect to the first quarter of 2018, equivalent to $1.76 per unit on an annualized basis. This is an increase of approximately 2.3% from the distribution with respect to the fourth quarter of 2017.

On May 15, 2018, paid a $0.546875 per unit distribution on the Series A preferred units for the period commencing on February 15, 2018 to May 14, 2018, equivalent to $2.1875 per unit on an annual basis

Richard Tyrrell, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer stated: “In the first quarter, Höegh LNG Partners’ FSRUs continued to perform according to contract and deliver strong, consistent cash flow. The quarter included a 100% contribution from the Höegh Grace after the dropdown of the 49% not already owned in December. This expansion enabled us to achieve a record distributable cashflow while growing our quarterly distributions by 2.3% and maintaining a solid level of coverage.

New LNG production facilities in the US and around the world are driving LNG volumes to new records with much of the new volumes going to China where regasification facilities are running at close to or sometimes above nameplate capacity. More broadly, we continue to see strong interest in LNG and FSRUs from a diverse range of markets. While some tendering processes have been lengthier and more complex than initially projected, we firmly believe that the underlying economic, environmental and practical case for delivering LNG through FSRUs remains solidly in place. With an established platform of long-term contracts and access to flexible sources of debt and equity finance, Höegh LNG Partners is in a strong position to maintain its leadership position in the FSRU sector and to fund incremental growth opportunities as they crystalize.”

Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by investors to measure financial and operating performance. Please see Appendix A for a reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Segment EBITDA does not include adjustments for (i) principal payment of direct financing lease of $0.9 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, (ii) amortization in revenues for above market contracts of $0.9 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, (iii) non-controlling interest: amortization in revenues for above market contracts of $(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, (iv) non-cash revenue: tax paid directly by charterer of $(0.2) million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, or (v) equity in earnings of JVs: amortization for deferred revenue of $(0.6) million and $(0.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Financial Results Overview

Effective January 1, 2018, the Partnership adopted the new accounting standard, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which did not change the timing or amount of revenue recognized for the Partnership.

The Partnership reported net income of $21.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, an increase of $5.5 million from net income of $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The net income for both periods was significantly impacted by unrealized gains on derivative instruments mainly on the Partnership’s share of equity in earnings of joint ventures.

Excluding all of the unrealized gains on derivative instruments, net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 would have been $14.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million from $13.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Excluding the unrealized gains on derivative instruments, the increase for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was primarily due to reduced vessel operating expenses, increased equity in earnings of joint ventures and lower interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with the three months ended March 31, 2017. The reduction in interest expense was due to the quarterly repayments of principal on the loan facilities financing the vessels and the repayment of the sellers’ credit note, issued in connection with the acquisition of Höegh Gallant, between periods.

Preferred unitholders’ interest in net income was $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 due the issuance of Series A preferred units on October 5, 2017 and subsequently as part of our ATM program. The Limited partners’ interest in net income, which includes the Partnership’s 100% interest in Höegh LNG Colombia Holding Ltd., the owner of the entities that own and operate the Höegh Grace (the “Höegh Grace entities”) for the three months ended March 31, 2018, was $19.0 million. Limited partners’ interest in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2017, which included the Partnership’s 51% interest in the Höegh Grace entities, was $13.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Non-controlling interest in net income was $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 for the 49% interest in the Höegh Grace entities not owned by the Partnership. On December 1, 2017, the Partnership acquired the remaining 49% ownership interest in the Höegh Grace entities and, as of that date, there was no longer a non-controlling interest in the Höegh Grace entities.

The PGN FSRU Lampung and the Höegh Grace were on-hire for the entire first quarter of 2018. The Höegh Gallant had 10 days of off-hire due to scheduled maintenance in the first quarter of 2018 compared with several days off-hire for unscheduled maintenance in the first quarter of 2017.

Equity in earnings of joint ventures was $9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, an increase of $4.6 million from equity in earnings of joint ventures of $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The joint ventures own the Neptune and the GDF Suez Cape Ann. Unrealized gains on derivative instruments in the joint ventures significantly impacted the equity in earnings of joint ventures for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. The joint ventures do not apply hedge accounting for interest rate swaps and all changes in fair value are included in equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures. Excluding the unrealized gains for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, the equity in earnings would have been $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, an increase of $0.6 million compared to equity in earnings of $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Excluding the unrealized gains, the increase was due in part to improved earnings for the Neptune compared with the three months ended March 31, 2017 when it had lower revenue from reduced hire and higher operating expenses in its start-up phase in Turkey.

Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $30.5 million, an increase of $4.8 million from $25.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Excluding the impact of the unrealized gain on derivative instruments for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 impacting the equity in earnings of joint ventures, operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 would have been $23.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million from $23.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Segment EBITDA1 was $34.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, an increase of $5.4 million from $29.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 mainly due to no longer having a non-controlling interest in Segment EBITDA because of the acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in the Höegh Grace entities, which closed on December 1, 2017.

Financing and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2018, the Partnership had cash and cash equivalents of $31.4 million and an undrawn portion of the $85 million revolving credit facility of $27.4 million. In May 2018, the Partnership repaid $6.5 million on the revolving credit facility using part of the proceeds of the ATM program. Current restricted cash for operating obligations of the PGN FSRU Lampung was $3.9 million, and long-term restricted cash required under the Lampung facility was $13.6 million as of March 31, 2018. During the first quarter of 2018, the Partnership made quarterly repayments of $4.8 million on the Lampung facility, $3.3 million on the Gallant facility and $3.3 million on the Grace facility.

The Partnership’s book value and outstanding principal of total long-term debt was $526.7 million and $531.9 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2018, including long-term debt financing of the FSRUs and $57.6 million on the revolving credit facility due to owners and affiliates. As of March 31, 2018, the Partnership’s total current liabilities exceeded total current assets by $8.5 million. This is partly a result of the current portion of long-term debt of $45.5 million being classified current while the restricted cash of $13.6 million associated with the Lampung facility is classified as long-term. The current portion of long-term debt reflects principal payments for the next twelve months which will be funded, for the most part, by future cash flows from operations. The Partnership does not intend to maintain a cash balance to fund the next twelve months’ net liabilities.

The Partnership believes its current resources, including the undrawn balance under the revolving credit facility, are sufficient to meet the Partnership’s working capital requirements for its current business for the next twelve months. In addition, liquidity can also be supplemented, from time to time, by net proceeds of the ATM program, depending on the market conditions. Further, the Partnership plans to opportunistically engage in conversations with debt providers, including banks and prospective investors in the capital markets, to refinance the Gallant/ Grace facility well in advance of its first maturity in November 2019.

As of March 31, 2018, the Partnership did not have material commitments for capital or other expenditures for its current business. For the joint ventures, the charterer plans to use the GDF Suez Cape Ann for a project in India expected to commence in second half of 2018. The vessel will be drydocked and fitted with certain modifications prior to the project start which will be compensated by the charterer. The joint ventures also have a probable liability for exceeding historical minimum performance standards for a boil-off claim under the time charters. The Partnership’s 50% share of the accrual was approximately $11.9 million as of March 31, 2018. The joint ventures will continue to monitor this issue and adjust accruals, as might be required, based upon additional information and further developments. It is estimated that the Partnership’s 50% share of the excess boil-off claim could range from zero or negligible amounts to approximately $29 million. To the extent that the excess boil-off claims result in a settlement, the Partnership would be indemnified by Höegh LNG for its share of the cash impact of any settlement. However, other concessions or capital improvements, if any, would not be expected to be indemnified. Pending resolution of the boil-off claims, the joint ventures have suspended payment on their shareholder loans.

As of March 31, 2018, the Partnership had outstanding interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $405.5 million to hedge against the interest rate risks of its long-term debt under the Lampung, Gallant and Grace facilities. The Partnership applies hedge accounting for derivative instruments related to those facilities. The Partnership receives interest based on three month US dollar LIBOR and pays a fixed rate of 2.8% for the Lampung facility. The Partnership receives interest based on three month US dollar LIBOR and pays a fixed rate of approximately 1.9% for the Gallant facility. The Partnership receives interest based on three month US dollar LIBOR and pays a fixed rate of approximately 2.3% for the Grace facility. The carrying values of the derivative instruments was a net asset of $0.6 million as of March 31, 2018. The effective portion of the changes in fair value of the interest rate swaps are recorded in other comprehensive income. Gain on derivative instruments for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $0.6 million, a decrease of $0.1 million from $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Gain on derivative instruments for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 related to the interest rate swaps for the Lampung, Gallant and Grace facilities. The decrease is mainly due to reduced amortization of the amount excluded from hedge effectiveness for the Lampung, Gallant and Grace facilities partly offset by an increase in ineffective portion of the cash flow hedge related to the Gallant facility.

On January 26, 2018, the Partnership entered into a sales agreement with B. Riley FBR Inc. (the “Agent”). Under the terms of the sales agreement, the Partnership may offer and sell up to $120 million aggregate offering amount of “at-the market” common and Series A preferred units, from time to time, through the Agent. As of March 31, 2018, the Partnership had sold Series A preferred units and common units, and received total net proceeds, after sales commissions, of $10.7 million.

The Partnership’s share of the joint ventures is accounted for using the equity method. As a result, the Partnership’s share of the joint ventures’ cash, restricted cash, outstanding debt, interest rate swaps and other balance sheet items are reflected net on the line “accumulated losses in joint ventures” on the consolidated balance sheet and are not included in the balance sheet figures disclosed above.

On February 14, 2018 the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $14.4 million, or $0.43 per common and subordinated unit, with respect to the fourth quarter of 2017.

On February 15, 2018, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $3.7 million, or $0.78993 per Series A preferred unit, for the period commencing on October 5, 2017 to February 14, 2018.

On May 15, 2018, the Partnership paid a quarterly cash distribution of $15.0 million, or $0.44 per common and subordinated unit, with respect to the first quarter of 2018.

On May 15, 2018, the Partnership paid a cash distribution of $2.8 million, or $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit, for the period commencing on February 15, 2018 to May 14, 2018.

From the commencement of the ATM program to May 29, 2018, the Partnership has sold Series A preferred units and common units, and received total net proceeds of $17.6 million.

Outlook

The Höegh Gallant operates under a long term time charter which started in April 2015 with an expiration date in April 2020 with Hoegh LNG Egypt LLC (“EgyptCo”), a subsidiary of Höegh LNG. EgyptCo has a charter with the government-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (“EGAS”). The charter between EgyptCo and EGAS allows for early termination only with the mutual consent of both parties. In the first quarter of 2018, EGAS initiated a meeting with EgyptCo to seek mutually agreed terms for an early termination of the charter. Such an agreement would require consent of EgyptCo. Pursuant to an option agreement, the Partnership has the right to cause Höegh LNG to charter the Höegh Gallant from the expiration or termination of the EgyptCo charter until July 2025, at a rate equal to 90% of the rate payable pursuant to the current charter with EgyptCo, plus any incremental taxes or operating expenses as a result of the new charter. Höegh LNG’s ability to make payments to us with respect to an exercise of the option by us may be affected by events beyond our and its control, including opportunities to obtain new employment for the vessel, prevailing economic, financial and industry conditions. If market or other economic conditions deteriorate, Höegh LNG’s ability to meet its obligations to us may be impaired. If Höegh LNG is unable to meet its obligations to us for the option, our financial condition, results of operations and ability to make cash distributions to our unitholders could be materially adversely affected.

Pursuant to the omnibus agreement that the Partnership entered into with Höegh LNG at the time of the initial public offering, Höegh LNG is obligated to offer to the Partnership any floating storage and regasification unit (“FSRU”) or LNG carrier operating under a charter of five or more years.

Höegh LNG has two operating FSRUs, the Höegh Giant (HHI Hull No. 2552), which was delivered from the shipyard on April 27, 2017 and the Höegh Esperanza (HHI Hull No. 2865), which was delivered from the shipyard on April 5, 2018. The Höegh Giant is operating on a three-year contract that commenced on February 7, 2018 with Gas Natural SGD, SA (“Gas Natural Fenosa”). Höegh LNG has two additional FSRUs on order. Pursuant to the terms of the omnibus agreement, the Partnership will have the right to purchase the Höegh Giant, the Höegh Esperanza, HHI Hull No. 2909 and SHI Hull No.2220 (under a shipbuilding contract with Samsung Heavy Industries (“SHI”)) following acceptance by the respective charterer of the related FSRU under a contract of five years or more, subject to reaching an agreement with Höegh LNG regarding the purchase price. Höegh LNG had an agreement, subject to government approval, for an FSRU with Quantum Power Ghana Gas Ltd, which expired.

Accordingly, the Partnership has, or may in the future have, the opportunity to acquire the FSRUs assigned to the projects listed below:

On May 26, 2015, Höegh LNG signed a contract with Penco LNG to provide an FSRU to service the Penco-Lirquén LNG import terminal to be located in Concepción Bay, Chile. The contract is for a period of 20 years and is subject to Penco LNG’s completing financing and obtaining necessary environmental approvals. In February 2017, Penco LNG informed Höegh LNG that the environmental approval had been temporarily halted by the legal system in Chile which is expected to delay completion of the infrastructure and the commencement of the FSRU contract.

On July 18, 2017, Höegh LNG signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Gas Transport Company Ltd., known as Nakilat, with the aim of jointly developing new FSRU projects, where the LNG is sourced from Qatar. The structure is expected to be joint ventures to own and operate FSRUs for the joint projects.

There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire any vessels from Höegh LNG or of the terms upon which any such acquisition may be made.

Source: Hoegh LNG Partners LP