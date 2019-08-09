Hoegh LNG Partners Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hoegh LNG Partners LP logoZacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released this week, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $554.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 96.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $422,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 31.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source: MarketBeat