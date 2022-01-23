Höegh signs contract with China Merchants Heavy Industry to build a series of its zero carbon ready Aurora class vessels

Höegh Autoliners is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (CMHI) for four fixed and eight optional multi-fuel and zero carbon ready Aurora class vessels.

Under the terms of the contract, the first two vessels will be delivered in the second half of 2024 and the next two vessels in the first half of 2025. In addition, Höegh Autoliners has options for another four plus four Aurora class vessels.

The Aurora class will have DNV’s ammonia and methanol ready notation. The vessel will be the first in the PCTC segment to operate on zero carbon ammonia. Together with the capacity to carry up to 9,100 cars, the industry leading Aurora class will be the world’s largest and most sustainable car carriers.

Leif O. Høegh, Höegh Autoliners Chair said, “We are proud to partner with one of the largest and most reputable shipbuilders in China. The collaboration with China Merchants Industry represents a breakthrough in reaching our ambitious net zero emissions target by 2040. The innovative design of the zero carbon ready Aurora class will enable our customers to decarbonise their supply chain. Together with CMHI we are leading the way towards a net zero emissions future for our industry.”

The transformational newbuilding program will accelerate the Company’s green transition, expand the fleet, and deliver market leading low-to-zero emission transportation services to its customers.

Andreas Enger, Höegh Autoliners CEO comments, “We are excited to partner with China Merchants Heavy Industry and secure the delivery of the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly PCTC vessels already by 2024. The Aurora class represents the future of our business. It will further strengthen our service offering, accelerate our path to zero and put us in the forefront of sustainable shipping.”

China Merchants Industry has been expanding its shipbuilding business over the past two years and it is now the largest PCTC builder and one of the largest shipbuilding groups in China. China Merchants Industry own Deltamarin, which has designed the new Höegh Autoliners Aurora class.

Mei Zhonghua, CMHI general manager comments, “We look forward to working together and providing Höegh Autoliners with these state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly PCTC vessels.”

The Aurora class is designed to transport the cargo of the future. The vessel’s strengthened decks and enhanced internal ramp systems enable Electric Vehicles on all decks and provides more flexibility for heavier project cargo.

The vessel’s multi-fuel engine can run on marine gas oil (MGO) and LNG. With modifications, the vessel can transition to use future zero carbon fuels including ammonia or methanol.

Source: Höegh Autoliners