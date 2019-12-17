Høglund and DNV GL join forces to improve data generation and sharing in the marine industry

Høglund Marine Solutions and DNV GL have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help generate and export big data from ships.

This is a step towards greater digitalization of the marine industry, providing Høglund with the opportunity to further develop their automation expertise and systems and DNV GL the potential to enhance their classification services.

“The digital transformation of shipping is finally happening and opens the door to many long sought-after advantages and necessary progress”, says Børge Nova, CEO of Høglund Marine Solutions. “For many years, Høglund has pointed to the lack of consistency in ship specifications on how important data shall be made available for all stakeholders. By combining Høglund’s expertise in how to create, standardize and export data through a vessel’s integrated automation systems with DNV GL’s industry knowledge and independent role we can provide owners and operators with a more accurate overview of a ship’s performance and compliance with regulations.”

Modern vessels are becoming more complex and generate vast amounts of data. By combining high quality data and seamless methods to access and analyze it, ship owners and operators are empowered to make better decisions regarding a ship’s operating costs, reliability, efficiency and safety. However, the marine industry still has a way to go before taking full advantage of all available performance data. The key is to improve data collection, exportation and use, and to get different fields of expertise to collaborate.

Celebrating their new industry collaboration, Jon Rysst, Senior Vice President and Business Development Leader, of DNV GL remarked: “We are very excited to enter into this partnership with Høglund. Data is already the fuel that is driving the transformation of many other industries, often as a result of collaborations between different fields of expertise. For DNV GL, this cooperation represents an opportunity to harness the power of data to improve our classification services and to develop added services based on our independent role.”

Source: Høglund Marine Solutions