Høglund bolsters prensence in South America and South Korea by signing two new sales and service partners

System integration specialist Høglund announced two partnerships today that add scale and reach to their presence in Brazil and South Korea.)

In Brazil, Høglund will work with M&O Partners, expert providers of global strategic and operational support connecting suppliers and buyers in the maritime and offshore industries. M&O Partners will work with Høglund by leveraging their strong professional network and their in-depth knowledge of the local market to create new commercial opportunities while ensuring that Høglund’s existing customers in Brazil are provided with the highest level of service and support.

In Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea, Høglund has partnered with Bollfilter Korea Ltd, a subsidiary of Boll & Kirch Filterbau GmbH. Bollfilter Korea Ltd is known for its transparency and reliable technical expertise, and shares Høglund’s goal of constantly raising standards in systems engineering. Through combined efforts in the Korean market, Høglund and Bollfilter aim to provide swift service to existing customers and create new sales opportunities for both companies.

Commenting on the newly signed partnerships, David Gunaseeelan, VP Sales at Høglund, said: “These new partnerships with M&O Partners and Bollfilter Korea are part of our commercial strategy to strengthen our presence and reinforce our service in the South American and South Korean regions.

“Both of our new partners base their operations on the value of integrity and the commitment to a solution-oriented and customer-focused service, which is fully in line with our objectives and our work at Høglund”.

Jan Lamholdt, Managing Director of M&O Brazil, adds: “M&O has over the last ten years built a portfolio of world class suppliers to the marine and oil & gas industry in Brazil. We are happy to welcome another well recognized and value creation supplier to our family.

“Høglund’s portfolio of solutions and products fits very well M&Os strategy in the area of digitalization and fuel reduction focus. Especially optimized hybrid solutions, data management and automation systems are attractive for the Brazilian supply vessel market. Our clients’ focus on retrofit and optimizing their fleet fits perfectly with our common goals”

Source: Høglund Marine Solutions