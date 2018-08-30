Høglund Launches Gas And Power Solutions To Enhance Systems Integration And Performance In Future Fleet

Høglund, the leading global marine automation and system integration expert, today announced the launch of two new divisions – Høglund Gas Solutions and Høglund Power Solutions.

The two business entities will sit alongside Høglund Marine Automation under the Høglund Marine Solutions brand – giving owners, operators and crew access to a full spectrum of automation, gas, and hybrid services. Høglund sees these technologies as essential to the global transformation to a lower carbon, cleaner shipping fleet – and as such, requiring a radical shakeup of maritime systems engineering to ensure long-term reliability.

To achieve this, Høglund Gas Solutions will build on Høglund’s engineering expertise and previous experience in creating Gas Handling Systems, supporting the growing market need for LNG fuel systems, including pioneering gas handling in the LNG bunker vessel segment. Focussing specifically on Fuel Gas Supply Systems and Cargo Handling Systems, Høglund Gas Solutions will provide customers with reliable, durable and easy-to-use systems, with open, accessible data.

At the same time, Høglund Power Solutions will focus on electric and hybrid vessels, and integration of battery and electrical storage systems. Customers will be given access to sophisticated power management systems that control power flows and integrate storage to reduce emissions, improve fuel economy, and reduce downtime through adding redundancy.

Supplying both newbuild and retrofit solutions, both divisions will adhere to the same principles that underpin Høglund’s legacy in automation. Transparency and access to data will be paramount, and made easy through integration with wider automation and control systems. Hardware elements will be selected based on ease of maintenance and replacement throughout the lifetime of a vessel.

Børge Nogva, CEO of Høglund Marine Services, commented:

“At Høglund our number one priority has always been to create systems for smarter, cleaner, more efficient ships. It’s the essence of who we are as a business. Our global team is constantly thinking years, even decades, ahead to ensure the vessels we work on are safe, efficient and equipped with the systems they need to operate reliably throughout their lifetimes.

“2020 will be the biggest shock to shipping since the switch from coal to diesel. New LNG, electric and hybrid propulsion technologies are emerging as vital solutions, but these will require a fresh approach to maritime systems engineering.

“This is why we’re expanding our services to include Høglund Power Solutions and Høglund Gas Solutions, to augment our specialist expertise in Marine Automation and ensure we continue to deliver 100% customer satisfaction. We’ve been at the forefront of systems engineering in these new fields – working with leaders in the maritime battery space to design solutions that for a new generation of electric vessels, and pioneering the automation of entire new vessel segments such as the LNG bunkering vessel.

“Our expanded remit is a true reflection of our unparalleled knowledge and expertise in the field of maritime electrical engineering, and a promise to our customers that you are working with a team who is building with you for the long haul.”

Høglund is planning the full launch of its automation, gas handling and power solutions at this year’s SMM. For more information, or to speak with one of the team, please visit Hall A5, stand no 113.

Source: Høglund Marine Solutions