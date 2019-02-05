Høglund Marine Solutions appoints JJ Ha as Managing Director, Korea

Høglund Marine Solutions, the leading global marine automation and system integration expert, has announced the appointment of JJ Ha to the position of Managing Director, Korea, effective January 1, 2019.

Based in Høglund’s Busan office, JJ will play a key role in strengthening Høglund’s relationships with ship owners and shipyards in Korea and driving the adoption of LNG and electric hybrid propulsion through Høglund’s crucial system integration and automation solutions.

JJ joins Høglund from MTS Cooperation, a Korea-based sales agency representing equipment companies in the marine and offshore market, where he worked as Managing Director for 12 years. Prior to this, he spent 10 years working as a sales manager for Rolls-Royce Marine Korea.

The appointment signifies a period of continuous growth for Høglund. Last year the company launched two new divisions – Høglund Gas Solutions and Høglund Power Solutions – to sit alongside Høglund Marine Automation under the Høglund Marine Solutions brand, giving owners, operators and crew access to a full spectrum of automation, gas, and hybrid services.

Commenting on his appointment, JJ said:

“I am delighted to join Høglund and become a member of its global team.

“The offshore sector is starting to pick up again after a relatively long recession, and as a result we are seeing a lot more competition in the market for technical solutions. It is therefore crucial that companies take a proactive approach, working collaboratively with owners, operators and shipyards to create the solutions that will allow us to operate more reliably and economically.”

“At the same time, shipping is facing a seismic shift with the advent of the IMO 2020 sulphur cap. Adding Power Solutions and Gas Solutions to Marine Automation allows Høglund to drive the growth of environmentally friendly propulsion solutions, and support its customers in Korea to build better and more sustainable fleets for the future. I am fully committed to delivering this ambition.”

Børge Nogva, CEO, Høglund Marine Solutions, said:

“The appointment of JJ as our new Managing Director in Korea signifies a significant step forward for Høglund as we continue to expand our services around the globe and support our customers with innovative systems and solutions to navigate the ongoing transformation of the industry towards low-carbon fuels.

“As a key maritime and shipbuilding nation, Korea represents a key market for us and we are delighted to bring JJ onboard to help us strengthen our presence in the region.

“No matter where we are in the world, at Høglund our number one priority will always be to provide our customers with the solutions they need to ensure their vessels are safe, efficient and built to last.”

Source: Høglund Marine Services