Holding bays: Shipping companies flout NPA’s directive

Despite the directive by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to shipping companies and terminal operators to provide holding bays for their empty containers, Vanguard can authoritatively reveal that some of them have ignored the NPA directive. Some shipping companies and terminal operators told Vanguard that some of the operators are benefiting from the current situation by continually collecting charges and levies from importers and their agents. It was also gathered that some of the charges being collected are storage charges and charges for delay in returning of empty containers. Speaking on the issue, Chairman of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, KLT, Chapter, Emmanuel Umeadi said that the Federal Government needs to mete out severe sanctions on shipping companies in Nigeria because they are stifling import and export business in the country. Umeadi said: “Shipping companies collect exorbitant charges yet they do nothing to facilitate trade in the country. However, in China and other countries in the world, they don’t operate this way. These companies are defrauding importers, freight forwarders and the Federal Government.”

Source: Vanguard