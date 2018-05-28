Honduras oil spill response arrangements – additional information

We refer to Member Circular 04/2018 (here) advising that the new oil spill response requirements come into effect in Honduras on 26th May 2018.

Ocean Pollution Control S.A. Honduras (OPC), currently the only approved oil spill response organisation (OSRO) in Honduras, provided the following additional information assisting Members to ensure compliance with the new requirements:

1. The December 2017 contract is the correct version of the OSRO contract.

2. Shipowners have two options: 1) subscribe to a contract or 2) subscribe to a purchase order every time a ship arrives into Honduran Ports. In either case a Certificate of Coverage will be issued. Normally the stand-by fee will be applied per voyage basis.

3. Regardless of the preferred option, this must be done in advance due to the fact that the shipping agency has to notify OPC at least 48 hours prior to arrival in order to be ready when the ship arrives into the ports.

4. The stand-by fee is calculated according to the GRT of each ship and the following table.

* a Government TAX FEE (15%) should be added.

5. In case of a spill, OPC has its own rates depending on the types of incidents that may happen.

Source: Gard