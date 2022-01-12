Hong Kong bans flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, UK and USA

The Government of Hong Kong announced on 5 January 2022 that it will suspend all flights to the city from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, UK and the USA from 8 January to 21 January 2022.

The Government of Hong Kong announced on 5 January 2022 that it will suspend all flights to the city from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, UK and the USA from 8 January to 21 January 2022. The announcement is a result of the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and the government has invoked the Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation to impose the restrictions.

Source: Standard Club