Hong Kong bunker fuel supply to tighten further on HSFO import cuts ahead of IMO 2020

The availability of high sulfur bunker fuel in Hong Kong is expected to tighten further as suppliers reduce their import of high sulfur fuel oil cargoes from Singapore in lieu of IMO 2020, market sources said.

Market participants are also keen to maintain a low level of inventory going into the fourth-quarter given the steeply backwardated market structure at the moment.

Reflecting the tightening market conditions, bunker premiums in Hong Kong have already climbed 56.1% month on month in August, S&P Global Platts data showed. The Hong Kong delivered 380 CST bunker fuel over the benchmark 380 CST HSFO cargo assessments in Singapore averaged at a premium of $87.47/mt to-date in August, compared with an average premium of $56.05/mt in July, the data showed.

“Considering September [cargo supplies] are going to be even shorter, I expect the premiums to come on [rise] drastically, even though the past few days’ premiums had fallen,” a Hong Kong-based trader said Thursday.

“Currently, the situation in Hong Kong is very chaotic so we have to monitor all the cargo statuses daily…and the cargo will just get shorter [fewer] from the beginning of September,” another trader said.

In addition, a shortage of available berths are expected to delay the discharge of cargoes to Hong Kong’s bunker.

“It’s even worse now because everyone is trying to unload their cargoes from the same few berths,” a supplier said.

“We still have a few thousand metric tons in the terminals that needs to be unloaded, but we are still unable to get them,” a second Hong Kong trader said.

Despite the narrowing Hong Kong delivered bunker fuel spread, traders said premiums are likely to rise because of limited imports as market participants try to avoid carrying inventory in a steeply backwardated market.

On Wednesday, Platts assessed the September/October Singapore 380 CST HSFO swap spread at a new record wide of $39.25/mt.

“The backwardation is so strong now. People aren’t going to hold much cargoes, plus they have to prepare for the new [IMO 2020] regulations anyways,” a trader said.

