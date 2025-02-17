Hong Kong marks landmark step in green shipping with 1st ship-to-ship LNG bunkering

Hong Kong on Friday completed its inaugural ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation, marking a significant step for the city as it strives to develop into a high-quality green maritime fuel bunkering center.

The operation was conducted by Kunlun Energy Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, which refueled a dual-fuel container ship with 2,200 tons of ultra-low-temperature LNG in Hong Kong waters, fulfilling the vessel’s entire fuel requirements for its voyage to Istanbul, Türkiye.

This milestone development was made possible through both robust logistical connectivity and smooth integration of institutional mechanisms.

“The bunkering ship and the liquefied natural gas it carries all come from Shenzhen, and the bunkering takes place in our Hong Kong waters. This model fully reflects the complementary advantages of Hong Kong and other ports in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area,” said Mable Chan, secretary for Transport and Logistics of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, at the bunkering ceremony.

The use of low-carbon or even net-zero carbon green marine fuels is a major trend in the international shipping industry, Chan noted, adding that the HKSAR government seized the opportunity and published the Action Plan on Green Marine Fuel Bunkering in November 2024 in response to the growing market demand for this type of fuel.

Fu Bin, chairman of the Board of Kunlun Energy Co. Ltd., stated that this operation marks a significant milestone in building an international shipping hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and promoting the green transition of the local shipping industry. He emphasized that it also aligns with the national “dual carbon” strategy, supporting Hong Kong’s ambitions to build a green marine fuel bunkering center.

