Hong Kong Shipping Industry Struggles in Stormy Waters

Shipping trade through Hong Kong dropped for a 22nd straight month in November, and is likely to come under continued pressure due to fallout from the U.S.-China trade war and a longer-term migration of low-end manufacturing to Southeast Asia.

Hong Kong was one of the world’s busiest ports between 1987 and 2004, acting as a transshipment center that fed on China’s rapid economic rise during that time. But the port has sunk in the global rankings over the last decade as new, more sophisticated shipping centers have sprung up in China, especially in the nearby cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen. A more recent challenge from regional rival Singapore is also taking a toll.

Container throughput at Hong Kong’s ports fell 7.4% year-on-year in November when 1.52 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) passed through the city’s ports, accelerating from October’s 4.1% year-on-year decline, according to data from the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board. Throughput was down 6.2% year-on-year in the first 11 months of the year.

Source: Caixin