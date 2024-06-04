Hong Kong: Shipping Legislation (Electronic Certificates and Electronic Documents)(Amendment) Bill 2024 to be introduced into LegCo for First Reading and Second Reading

The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (June 5) at 11 am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, Shipping Legislation (Electronic Certificates and Electronic Documents)(Amendment) Bill 2024 will be introduced into the Council for the First Reading and the Second Reading. The Second Reading debate on the Bill will be adjourned.

On Members’ motions, Mr Steven Ho will move a motion on empowering the development of agriculture and fisheries industries with new quality productive forces. The motion is set out in Appendix 1. Mr Yiu Pak-leung, Mr Lee Chun-keung and Ms Chan Yuet-ming will move separate amendments to Mr Ho’s motion.

Dr Dennis Lam will move a motion on actively building Hong Kong into Asia’s health and medical innovation hub. The motion is set out in Appendix 2. Mr Chan Pui-leung and Professor Chan Wing-kwong will move separate amendments to Dr Lam’s motion.

Mr Chan Kin-por will move a proposed resolution under section 34(4) of the Interpretation and General Clauses Ordinance to extend the period for amending subsidiary legislations. The proposed resolution is set out in Appendix 3.

Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.

The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk). Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting via the “Webcast” system on the LegCo Website. To observe the proceedings of the meeting at the LegCo Complex, members of the public may call 3919 3399 during office hours to reserve seats.

Source: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region