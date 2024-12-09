Hong Kong: Statistics on vessels, port cargo and containers for the third quarter of 2024

The Census and Statistics Department (C&SD) yesterday (December 3) released the statistics on vessels, port cargo and containers for the third quarter of 2024.

In the third quarter of 2024, total port cargo throughput decreased by 3.5% to 43.7 million tonnes over a year earlier. Within this total, inward port cargo and outward port cargo decreased by 4.0% and 2.5% to 27.7 million tonnes and 16.0 million tonnes respectively.

For the first nine months of 2024, total port cargo throughput increased by 1.0% to 132.3 million tonnes over a year earlier. Within this total, inward port cargo and outward port cargo increased by 0.5% and 2.0% to 83.8 million tonnes and 48.5 million tonnes respectively.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison, total port cargo throughput decreased by 6.1% in the third quarter of 2024. Within this total, inward port cargo and outward port cargo decreased by 4.4% and 8.9% respectively compared with the preceding quarter. The seasonally adjusted series enables more meaningful shorter-term comparison to be made for discerning possible variations in trends.

Port cargo

In the third quarter of 2024, within port cargo, seaborne cargo decreased by 6.8% to 27.3 million tonnes over a year earlier, while river cargo increased by 2.7% to 16.4 million tonnes over a year earlier.

In the first nine months of 2024, within port cargo, seaborne cargo decreased by 4.8% to 82.6 million tonnes over a year earlier, while river cargo increased by 12.4% to 49.7 million tonnes over a year earlier.

Comparing the third quarter of 2024 with a year earlier, double-digit increases were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in Korea (+56.6%) and Singapore (+22.2%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in Indonesia (-44.1%), Thailand (-32.3%), the United States of America (-29.0%), Malaysia (-23.6%), Vietnam (-20.9%), Japan (-17.4%) and Taiwan (-11.4%). For outward port cargo, double-digit increases were recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in Taiwan (+22.7%) and Vietnam (+17.5%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in the Philippines (-40.5%), Malaysia (-33.8%), Japan (-25.9%) and Thailand (-12.2%).

Comparing the first nine months of 2024 with a year earlier, double-digit increases were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in Korea (+24.4%) and Singapore (+22.6%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo loaded in the United States of America (-26.2%), Indonesia (-21.0%), Malaysia (-20.0%), Vietnam (-18.4%), Japan (-16.6%) and Thailand (-14.3%). For outward port cargo, double-digit increases were recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in Australia (+16.9%) and Vietnam (+13.2%). On the other hand, double-digit decreases were recorded in the tonnage of outward port cargo discharged in the Philippines (-26.9%), Japan (-19.7%), Thailand (-15.6%), Malaysia (-13.6%), Korea (-13.2%) and the United States of America (-10.5%).

Comparing the third quarter of 2024 with a year earlier, double-digit changes were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo of “petroleum, petroleum products and related materials” (+20.6%), “metalliferous ores and metal scrap” (+16.9%), “artificial resins and plastic materials” (-17.0%) and “coal, coke and briquettes” (-33.8%). As for outward port cargo, double-digit changes were recorded in the tonnage of “stone, sand and gravel” (+37.2%), “metalliferous ores and metal scrap” (+15.6%), “live animals chiefly for food and edible animal products” (-16.1%) and “artificial resins and plastic materials” (-17.3%).

Comparing the first nine months of 2024 with a year earlier, double-digit increases were recorded in the tonnage of inward port cargo of “petroleum, petroleum products and related materials” (+15.6%) and “stone, sand and gravel” (+13.5%). As for outward port cargo, triple-digit or double-digit changes were recorded in the tonnage of “stone, sand and gravel” (+134.4%) and “live animals chiefly for food and edible animal products” (-17.8%).

Containers

In the third quarter of 2024, the port of Hong Kong handled 3.41 million TEUs of containers, representing a decrease of 7.0% over a year earlier. Within this total, laden and empty containers decreased by 5.2% and 13.9% to 2.75 million TEUs and 0.66 million TEUs respectively. Among laden containers, inward and outward containers decreased by 5.0% and 5.4% to 1.47 million TEUs and 1.27 million TEUs respectively.

For the first nine months of 2024, the port of Hong Kong handled 10.18 million TEUs of containers, representing a decrease of 5.7% over a year earlier. Within this total, laden and empty containers decreased by 4.5% and 10.2% to 8.14 million TEUs and 2.03 million TEUs respectively. Among laden containers, inward and outward containers decreased by 4.4% and 4.6% to 4.37 million TEUs and 3.77 million TEUs respectively.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison, laden container throughput decreased by 0.5% in the third quarter of 2024. Within this total, inward laden containers increased by 0.2%, while outward laden containers decreased by 1.3%.

In the third quarter of 2024, seaborne laden containers decreased by 7.5% to 1.90 million TEUs over a year earlier, while river laden containers increased by 0.5% to 0.84 million TEUs.

In the first nine months of 2024, seaborne and river laden containers decreased by 6.2% and 0.1% to 5.70 million TEUs and 2.44 million TEUs respectively over a year earlier.

Vessel arrivals

Comparing the third quarter of 2024 with a year earlier, the number of ocean vessel arrivals decreased by 4.5% to 4 503, with the total capacity also decreasing by 6.9% to 71.2 million net tons. Meanwhile, the number of river vessel arrivals increased by 5.3% to 20 724, with the total capacity also increasing by 12.7% to 21.4 million net tons.

Comparing the first nine months of 2024 with a year earlier, the number of ocean vessel arrivals decreased by 2.9% to 13 623, with the total capacity also decreasing by 3.9% to 215.5 million net tons. Meanwhile, the number of river vessel arrivals increased by 16.4% to 61 509, with the total capacity also increasing by 12.3% to 61.4 million net tons.

Further information

Port cargo and laden container statistics are compiled from a sample of consignments listed in the cargo manifests supplied by shipping companies and agents to the C&SD. Vessel statistics are compiled by the Marine Department primarily from general declarations submitted by ship masters and authorised shipping agents. Pleasure vessels and fishing vessels plying exclusively within the river trade limits are excluded.

Source: The Census and Statistics Department (C&SD)