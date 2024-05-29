Hong Kong to strengthen int’l cooperation to enhance international shipping center status

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Monday that the HKSAR government will take forward the relevant work and continue strengthening cooperation and exchanges with other Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities and international maritime organizations to inject new impetus into Hong Kong’s maritime and port development.

Lee made the remarks when meeting with visiting Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco and Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Guy Platten.

Lee said that as an international shipping center, Hong Kong has been maintaining close communication with international maritime partners and actively participating in the IMO’s meetings and various committees to stay abreast of the latest global shipping and maritime developments.

Hong Kong updated local marine legislation from time to time to meet the IMO’s latest requirements and ensure its alignment with relevant IMO regulations. The ICS has long supported the development of the maritime industry in Hong Kong and established its first-ever overseas office in Hong Kong in 2019, Lee added.

Lee pointed out that Hong Kong ranks fourth globally in the 2023 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index Report, and that fully reflects Hong Kong’s comprehensive strengths in such areas as port conditions, maritime services, and business environment, serving as strong evidence of Hong Kong’s globally recognized status as an international shipping center.

The chief executive noted that the country firmly supports Hong Kong’s status as an international shipping center as stated in the national 14th Five-Year Plan and the Outline Development Plan for the GBA.

He said that the HKSAR government promulgated the Action Plan on Maritime and Port Development Strategy at the end of last year, setting out strategies and action measures to enhance the competitiveness of the Hong Kong Port and accelerate the growth of Hong Kong’s high value-added maritime services cluster. The HKSAR government will take forward the relevant work.

