Hong Kong: Updates for two merchant shipping fees regulations proposed

The Government proposes to amend the Merchant Shipping (Fees) Regulations and the Merchant Shipping (Prevention and Control of Pollution) (Fees) Regulation, to incorporate into local legislation the consequential amendments arising from the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The Government needs to modify the fee items for the survey and certification services of ships provided by the Marine Department (MD) consequentially on the implementation of the latest requirements set out in the International Convention on Load Lines and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships of the IMO. The proposed amendments include updating the fee description in relation to load lines in the Merchant Shipping (Fees) Regulations, and adding new exemption certificates, in lieu of existing certificates, to the Merchant Shipping (Prevention and Control of Pollution) (Fees) Regulation. The proposed amendments are technical in nature and do not involve any variation of fees and charges.

The Panel on Economic Development of the Legislative Council, as well as the Hong Kong Fleet Operation Advisory Committee and the Local Vessels Advisory Committee of the MD, have been consulted on the legislative proposal and expressed support.

The legislative proposal was gazetted today (September 30) and will be tabled at the Legislative Council for negative vetting on October 19.

Source: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region