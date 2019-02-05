Hong Kong’s Brightoil issues profit warning as trading, bunkering transactions slip

Hong Kong-listed oil and gas company Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited issued a profit warning late Friday for the July-December 2018 period, attributing the expected loss mainly to reduced transactions from its international trading and bunkering business following the tightening of bank trading facilities for the unit.

Depressed freight rates had also affected the margins for its shipping business, it said.

While the upstream segment continued to record profits, the overall gross margin for the group is unable to cover the fixed costs incurred including depreciation, financing and other operating costs, resulting in a loss, the company added.

Based on a preliminary assessment made by the company’s management, the expected amount of the unaudited consolidated loss for the six months ended December 31, 2018 would be approximately HK$452 million ($57.61 million), subject to potential adjustments to be made during the audit, Brightoil said.

Trading in the company’s shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange has been suspended since October 3, 2017, pending the publication of the results announcements, and will remain suspended until further notice, the company added.

In an earlier quarterly update Thursday, Brightoil said its bunker sales had reduced drastically as banks had substantially tightened credit for its international trading and bunkering unit.

The reduced sales volume also comes at a time when the global bunker industry is grappling with increased competition amid tightening margins, which have been under sustained downward pressure since the 2014 slump in crude prices.

Its subsidiary Brightoil Petroleum (Singapore) Pte Ltd has slipped from rank 17 in 2017 to 28 last year, according to the list of Singapore’s bunker suppliers by volumes released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore recently.

Brightoil’s updates came after the company said last month that it faced creditor claims estimated at around $250 million.

The group presently has aggregate debts of approximately $1.9 billion with claims of approximately $250 million made by some creditors of the group, the company said in a statement issued January 31.

