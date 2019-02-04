Hong Kong’s Brightoil says bunker sales volumes hit after credit tightens

Hong Kong-listed oil and gas company Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited said in its quarterly update, that its bunker sales volumes had reduced drastically as banks had substantially tightened credit for its international trading and bunkering unit.

While its marine fuel sales volumes were not available, its subsidiary Brightoil Petroleum (Singapore) Pte Ltd has slipped from rank 17 in 2017 to the 28th position last year, according to the list of Singapore’s bunker suppliers by volumes released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore recently. In 2017 there were a total of 55 suppliers and last year, the number dropped to 51.

Brightoil’s update to the market comes after the company said last month that it faced creditor claims estimated of around $250 million.Trading in the company’s shares also continue to remain suspended since October 3, 2017, after it said there would be a delay in the publication of the group’s results for the year ending June 30, 2017.

Brightoil’s woes come at a time when the bunker industry globally is grappling with increased competition amid tightening margins, which have been under sustained downward pressure since the 2014 slump in crude prices.

Upcoming environmental rules in international shipping and focus on counterparty risks, which has accentuated after the bankruptcy of Danish trader OW Bunker in 2014, has also added to the uncertainty in the bunker industry.

While Brightoil said its international trading and bunkering unit was affected, its marine transportation segment saw the operations of five VLCCs and six barges temporarily suspended due to arrests by related creditors since the end of 2018.

However, based on the management’s preliminary assessment, so far the temporary suspension of the operations has affected on no more than two months’ income of the respective vessels, it said.

“The Group is currently in negotiation with the related creditors and working on the solutions, so that operations of the vessels could be resumed as soon as possible and the impact on the marine transportation sector could be minimized,” it said.

The company said it was also taking appropriate remedial measures to complete the audit of its financial statements and publish all outstanding financial results.

To restructure its international trading and bunkering unit, it was actively merging its traditional business with its e-commerce platform to move towards “light-asset operations”, it said.

“The Group is upgrading the e-commerce platform for marine bunkering which was launched in January 2016, integrating the entire marine online e-commerce platform and offering an integrated marine ecosystem solution, and the upgraded version is expected to be launched in the financial year of 2019,” it said.

UPSTREAM BUSINESS

Daily oil production at its Caofeidian oilfield, in China’s Bohai Bay area, for the fourth quarter 2018 was 28,000 barrels, it said.

“The implementation of the ODAP [overall development adjustment plan] for the Caofeidian project was at 50.66% completion, and the work has been proceeding as planned,” it said, adding that the oil production under the ODAP is expected to start in October.

In Q4 2018, the daily natural gas production at Dina 1 and Tuzi gas fields, both in Xinjiang Tarim Basin, was 104 million cu f, it said.

The preparatory work for the booster station construction of the Tuzi gas field has begun, and the booster station is expected to come into production in December, it said.

WINDING UP PETITION Meanwhile, Brightoil said that the order for the withdrawal of a winding up petition by Broad Action Limited, has been granted by the court.

On January 8, Broad Action Limited filed the petition in Hong Kong against Brightoil in relation to an alleged unpaid early redemption of about $42 million under the conditions of unsecured redeemable convertible bonds due in 2018 that were issued by the company in November 2015.

Last year, two creditors also filed winding up petitions in Singapore against the company’s subsidiary, Brightoil Petroleum (Singapore) Pte Ltd, or BOPS.

On December 13, BOPS applied for a moratorium under section 211B of the Singapore Companies Act to restrain legal action or proceedings against BOPS.

BOPS was granted the moratorium, it said earlier.

The company has also made an application under section 211C of the Singapore Companies Act in the High Court of Singapore for a moratorium restraining legal action or proceedings against the company on January 25, it said Thursday, adding that the hearing is scheduled for February 20.

“The company believes that the moratorium would provide the Company with the necessary protection against any effort to frustrate the potential debt reorganization for the Group,” it said.

Source: Platts