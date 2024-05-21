Hong Kong’s Feb-April unemployment holds steady at 3%

Recent News

  

Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3% in February-April,unchanged from the previous three-month period, with sectors mostly showing only small changes compared with the preceding three-month period, the government said on Monday.

“Continued economic growth is expected to keep the labour market tight in the near term,” Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavens)

