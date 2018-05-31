Hong Kong’s FSDC proposals inadequate to boost shipping, bunkering: sources

While Hong Kong might be harboring ambitions to re-establish itself as a dominant maritime and bunkering hub with the latest thrust coming from several proposals by the Financial Services Development Council, the move would not suffice, industry sources said.

“To be frank, despite all these actions, I personally don’t think these recommendations will do anything,” a Hong Kong-based industry source said, adding that the proposals seemed “cosmetic” and inadequate to boost shipping.

FSDC’s report released last week proposed potential tax concessions for maritime and ship leasing management as well as maritime and shipping-related supporting service activities.

FSDC’s recommendations also included talent development in the maritime industry, allowing qualified investors to access credit and liquidity enhancement products supports endorsed by sovereign-related financial institutions and upgrading the Hong Kong and Port Board or creating a centralized maritime office.

SINGAPORE TO STAY BUNKER HUB

Singapore is the world’s largest bunkering port, where bunker fuels sales hit a record of 50.6 million mt in 2017, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

Hong Kong receives the majority of its fuel oil imports, which is channeled towards the bunkering industry, from Singapore.

In its third quarter 2017 report, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department reported that 74.8% of Hong Kong’s fuel oil imports came from Singapore.

Hong Kong’s total fuel oil imports for Q3 2017 were reported at 1,907,697 kiloliters, or 12 million barrels, declining 18% from Q2 2017.

Over the last few years, a large number of shipowners left Hong Kong for Singapore, taking with them other support functions such as trading desks, brokers and the like, another source said. So, it will be difficult to get them back, he added.

“I don’t think it [recent proposals] will help much, because shipping is a global thing and subject to economics, so I can’t see any benefit,” a Hong Kong-based bunker trader said.

“There will be a bit of savings, but not huge, and in any case, for the bonded sector, it doesn’t really matter,” another bunker fuel trader said.

Singapore will still retain its competitive advantage when compared with Hong Kong because of its thrust towards transparency and operational efficiency through measures such as the compulsory implementation of mass flow meters in the city-port, industry sources said.

Singapore mandated MFMs for fuel oil deliveries in January 2017 and is all set to implement MFMs for distillate deliveries from July 2019.

While some bunker suppliers in Hong Kong have embraced the technology for marine fuel deliveries, it is still not mandatory.

In addition, Singapore is rapidly developing its port infrastructure. When fully developed, Singapore’s Tuas Terminal will be able to handle up to 65 million TEUs annually.

“What is needed is a change in mentality [to boost Hong Kong’s maritime industry],” a source said.

Source: Platts