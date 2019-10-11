Hongkong International Terminals, COSCO-HIT Terminals and Asia Container Terminals Promote Safe Driving in the Terminals to Create Better and Safer Working Environment

Hongkong International Terminals (HIT), COSCO-HIT Terminals (COSCO-HIT) and Asia Container Terminals (ACT) joined hands today to promote driving safety within the terminals at the “Kick-off Ceremony of Terminal Driving Safety Week cum Launching Ceremony of Safety Booklet”. To raise the safety awareness of frontline workers and truck drivers, the terminal operators have published a booklet about driving safely in the container yard. HIT, COSCO-HIT and ACT have always put occupational safety and health of frontline workers a top priority, hosting regular activities to promote occupational safety and health. The total number of injuries in the first half of 2019 went down by 42% compared to last year.

At the ceremony, Mr. Jeff Leung Wing-yan, the Deputy Commissioner for Labour (Occupational Safety and Health) emphasised the importance of occupational safety and health at the container terminals, “To maintain the high efficiency of container handling operation, the occupational safety and health (OSH) of workers at container yards is of utmost importance. Heavy lifting machinery is widely used at container yards. Proprietors or employers have to appoint a competent person to conduct task-specific risk assessments to identify all potential hazards in order to devise a safe system of work. Workers including operators of such machinery and truck drivers, on the other hand, must take care of their own OSH and that of other workers by complying with the safety rules in container terminal.”

Mr. Leonard Fung, Managing Director of HIT said, “We strive to promote occupational safety and health through regular activities. Our Anti-truck Lifting Safety Week achieved remarkable results in terms of promoting safe driving and operations to truck drivers. The total number of injuries involving truck-lifting was nearly halved in 2018 as compared to that in 2017, and there has been no similar accident this year.”

Mr. Lawrence Shum, Managing Director of COSCO-HIT said, “Occupational safety and health is very important to terminal operations. We prioritise above all else the safety of our staff and external contractor workers during the day-to-day operations. COSCO-HIT and ACT recorded zero injury for 140 consecutive days between February and July this year. ”

HIT, COSCO-HIT and ACT received the certification of ISO 45001, the world’s first international standard for Occupational Health and Safety Management System this year for the sound implementation of internal safety management systems and relevant strategies.

With rich images and simple text, the latest safety booklet reminds workers of the rules related to safe driving in the terminals. The booklet also includes content about common causes of accidents, ways to reduce accidents and road safety guidelines. HIT published two similar safety booklets in 2017, “Working On Board and on Ground” and “Working as Operators”, to remind workers about important safety rules when working on vessels and at container yards.

The Terminal Driving Safety Week will be held from 11-18 October at HIT, COSCO-HIT and ACT, with the purpose of enhancing the safety awareness of truck drivers in handling containers within the terminals. Throughout the week, there will be game booths, container chassis inspection, safety information sharing and signing of safety charter.

Source: Hongkong International Terminals