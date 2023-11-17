Hook, Line, And Safety: Crewsaver Joins Forces With Sea Angling Classic 2024

Crewsaver, Survitec’s leading lifejacket brand, has announced its partnership with Sea Angling Classic, the UK’s biggest sea fishing catch and release competition, as the official safety partner for the upcoming 2024 season.

The partnership was revealed at a drinks reception at METSTRADE in Amsterdam, bringing together key players from the leisure industry. The safety partnership will comprise the provision of Crewsaver’s Survival Technology, along with providing expertise and guidance on the care and maintenance of safety equipment.

Chris Cox, General Manager, Crewsaver, said: “As the designated safety equipment provider for Sea Angling Classic, this partnership reinforces our dedication to promoting lifejacket safety awareness and helping to protect lives. Sea Angling Classic promotes angling across the UK in a responsible manner, and this partnership was a perfect fit for Crewsaver. Our high-performance safety equipment ensures both comfort and functionality without limitation as we eagerly anticipate the forthcoming competition event in Portsmouth next summer.”

A brand with over 60 years’ experience in Survival Technology equipment design and manufacture, Crewsaver’s solutions are extensive and include lifejackets, buoyancy aids, liferafts, performance clothing and man overboard recovery. Crewsaver’s lifejackets incorporate Fusion 3D technology that moulds to the wearer’s body and is compact and lightweight. The lifejackets sit off the neck, giving sailors total freedom of movement and ensuring they are comfortable even in the most challenging environments, without compromising on safety.

Ross Honey, the founder of Sea Angling Classic, said: “Running world-class events requires world-class partners and Crewsaver, with their vast range of products, fit perfectly with the events we’re staging. We are excited to have Crewsaver and their team with expert knowledge as our safety partner”.

Cox added, “Today’s announcement is in addition to the safety partnerships with the Sunday Times Boating and Yachting holidays and SailGP, the purpose-driven global sailing championship further demonstrating our commitment to innovation and safety in the maritime leisure industry.”

Also being showcased at METSRADE by Crewsaver is a pioneering duo of lifejackets meticulously crafted to cater to safety-driven water sports and adventure enthusiasts. The Crewsaver EXO lifejackets guarantee unparalleled comfort and performance, ensuring peace of mind to enjoy leisure activities in absolute safety.

Yak, Survitec’s paddle sports safety equipment brand, will also be on the stand presenting a line of luggage designed to meet the needs of the watersports community. The Yak dry luggage collection seamlessly transitions from water to land, making it ideal for biking or outdoor adventures. It effectively shields gear from the elements, ensuring protection, and also serves to keep car boots dry and clean.

Source: Survitec