Höpen parts from Becker Marine Systems

In September 2024 Höpen GmbH, a family holding, has ended its engagement at Becker Marine Systems and sold all its shares. As per its mission statement, Höpen GmbH will focus on strengthening its zero-emission strategy, primarily through its subsidiaries eCap Marine and Lehmann Marine, which are involved in developing emission-free marine technologies like battery and hydrogen fuel cell systems.

Becker Marine Systems will continue concentrating in the research, development and supply of high efficiency ship propulsion and manoeuvering solutions. In combination with the strategic partner and majority shareholder Nakashima Propeller, Becker will further offer hydrodynamic performance packages.

Höpen GmbH is a family holding company with its headquarters in Winsen (Luhe). The company invests in businesses that prioritize sustainability, energy conservation, and alternative propulsion in transportation – whether on land, water, or in the air.

Source: Höpen GmbH